Maharashtra Zilla Parishad election results 2026 LIVE: BJP leads in 48 seats, Shiv Sena, NCP go neck-and-neck

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad election results 2026 LIVE: Polls were held on Saturday across 12 Zilla Parishads - Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad election results 2026 LIVE: Trends in 129 of the 731 seats have emerged after vote counting began at 10 am on Monday for the 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. As per data accessed by HT, Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 48 of the 731 seats across 12 councils, Shiv Sena was ahead in 29 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 24 at around 10.40 am. The opposition Congress was leading in 12 seats, while the Sena (UBT) was ahead in 10. The polls were held on Saturday in 12 Zilla Parishads - Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur - to elect 731 members along with 1,462 seats in 125 Panchayat Samitis under their jurisdiction, reported news agency ANI. A total of 2,624 candidates contested the Zilla Parishad polls, and 4,814 candidates were in the fray for the Panchayat Samiti elections, which are expected to shape the future of NCP factions of late Ajit Pawar and party founder Sharad Pawar. ...Read More

