Maharashtra's Beed locks down till April 4 over Covid-19 cases. See pictures

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Nanded and Beed on Friday imposed lockdown measures in the worst-affected districts of the state as cases of the coronavirus disease surged in these areas. "It was suggested to allow local administration to impose localised lockdowns instead of imposing lockdown across the state,” Reuters quoted an official as saying after a cabinet meeting to assess the situation of Covid-19 in the state.

The complete lockdown in Beed and Nanded will begin on Friday and is expected to last till April 4, if no further extensions are announced. Images from the area show deserted vegetable markets, roads, streets and bus stations as the district went under lockdown on March 26.

Maharashtra has been reporting the highest number of coronavirus disease cases in the country. Maharashtra contributes most to the active coronavirus disease caseload of the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. India on Friday reported nearly 60,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and more than half of them were registered in Maharashtra.

A deserted look of New Sabji Mandi area during the lockdown in Beed, India, on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Pratham Gokhale/HT photo)

Parked state transport busses and deserted look of bus stand during the lockdown in Beed, India, on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Pratham Gokhale/HT photo)

A deserted look of Tilak road, Dhondipura during the lockdown in Beed, India, on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Pratham Gokhale/HT photo)

Other districts in the state have also imposed restrictions to control the rising coronavirus infections. Market, hotels and restaurants will be closed on the festival of Holi on March 29 in Nagpur, one of the districts with the highest number of active cases in the country. There are more than 35,000 active coronavirus disease cases in the district, the health ministry data showed. Essential shops for vegetables, mutton, chicken etc in Nagpur will be allowed to be open till 1pm on the day of the festival. Gathering of people and any celebration is prohibited on March 28 to 29, news agency ANI reported municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B as saying.

Earlier in the week, the country has also reported the presence of a double mutant strain of the virus and other variants of concern, however, the correlation between the strains and rising infections is yet to be established.

In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, various restrictions have also been imposed in parts of the country ahead of festivals to contain the spread of the deadly disease.