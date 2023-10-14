Mahisha Dasara celebrated amid security in Mysuru

Mahisha Dasara was celebrated at the town hall in Mysuru on Friday amid tight security.

Mysuru police commissioner Ramesh Bhanoth clamped section 144 in the city to prevent any gatherings, processions for celebrating the festival. (HT Photo)

Earlier, the Mahisha Dasara Samithi had planned to celebrate the festival at Chamundi hills by garlanding a Mahishasura statue. But Mysuru Kodagu MP Prathap Simha strongly opposed the move by organising a Chamundi Chalo programme on Friday.

City police commissioner Ramesh Bhanoth clamped section 144 in the city to prevent any gatherings, processions for celebrating the festival. However, the commissioner gave permission to celebrate Mahisha Dasara at the town hall from 10 am to 12 pm, barring flexes and processions.

The celebration took place against the backdrop of a citywide prohibition, as the BJP expressed strong opposition to the observance of Mahisha Dasara.

A prominently displayed sign proclaimed, “Mahisha Dasara for the identity of Mysore,” emphasising the cultural significance of the event. Several speakers reinforced the importance of celebrating Mahisha Dasara as a “Mahisha festival.”

The Dhamma Deeksha programme was also a key component, featuring the Pledge of Allegiance, garlanding of cut-outs and statues of Mahishasura, Buddha, Basava, and Mahisha, as well as a recitation of the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

Distinguished individuals present at the event included Congress Rural District Committee president BJ Vijay Kumar and BJP leader Giridhar, along with leaders representing various organisations and castes.

Addressing the crowd, Jnana Prakash Swamiji of Urilinga Peddi Math emphasised the significance of commemorating their ancestors through the Dhamma Deeksha programme. He called on the state government to establish a Buddhist Development Authority, which received unanimous agreement from the crowd.

The Swamiji also stressed the importance of commemorating their slain emperor, saying, “If you celebrate the slain, should we not commemorate our slain emperor? We don’t need the festivals of manuvadis and their gods. All we need is a constitution. Through Ambedkar, we have built an India of the pen, not an India of the gun. Ours is Buddhism which has made a murderer a man. We are not arsonists; we are extinguishers.”

Another leader Bhaskar Prasad said next year Mahisha Dasara will be organised in Bengaluru as well.