Mahua Moitra came to my house, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai accuses Trinamool MP of trespassing

Jai Anant Dehadrai who accused Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra of taking cash for questions in Parliament has brought fresh allegations against the MP as he wrote to Delhi Police that Mahua Moitra came to his house unannounced on November 5 and 6. "There is every possibility that Smt Moita might intentionally come to my residential premises with the sole objective of filing further fraudulent complaints against me," the advocate whom Mahua Moitra called her 'jilted ex' wrote in his complaint filed on Tuesday.

Jai Ananyt Dehadrai said Mahua Moitra came to his house in Pdisha MP Pinaki Mishra's car. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"...her arriving at my residential premises is a grave cause for concern as it intimidated my staff and also raises an important question as to why someone who claimed an acrimonious past with me would deliberately arrive at my residence -- that too, consecutively and two days in a row," the letter said.

The advocate said Mahua Moitra arrived in a car of Pinaki Mishra one day and the next she came on a White Innova Crysta belonging to MLA Vivek Gupta.

Apart from the cash-for-question allegation which BJP MP Nishikant Dubey forwarded to the Lok Sabha Speaker and is now under the investigation of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, Jai Anant Dehadrai and Mahua Moitra are entangled in a custody fight over their pet Henry -- a rottweiler which they owned jointly when they were in a relationship. After their breakup, both of them claimed Henry was kidnapped by the other party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"My fear is that Ms Moitra is using my pet Hendry as an excuse to come personally to my residence in a bid to intimidate me. Considering that she has not only filed fraudulent complaints against me in the past (which she then withdrew), and is also the Plaintiff in a Suit filed against me pending in the Delhi high court, I would consider it extremely suspicious and inappropriate for her to show up at my residence without any invitation or cause. I wish to make it absolutely clear that I have not invited Smt Moitra to my residence, and that she has come uninvited and with a very apparent intention to commit trespass and to intimidate me," the letter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I have every reason to believe that Ms Moitra and her close associate from Odisha are conspiring to cause physical harm to me- as revenge for filing criminal complaints alleging corruption against them," Jai Anant said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON