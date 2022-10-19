Mahua Moitra raises 3 questions on Bilkis Bano case: Why parole of 4 years?

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court against the release of the 11 rapists of Bilkis Bano, raised three points joining the chorus of the opposition -- after the Gujarat government informed the Supreme Court how the decision was taken. The Gujarat government said the Union home ministry approved the remission of the 11 convicts in July this year, while the proposal of their release was opposed by the CBI, the superintendent of Police, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai and the Special Civil Judge (CBI), City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indians can see for the first time how and who allowed 11 rapists and killers to walk free prematurely, Mahua Moitra said condemning how the Centre gave its nod when the CBI, the CBI special judge said 'NO'. "Don’t need any locus standi to tell right from wrong," Mahua Moitra tweeted countering the Gujarat government's claim in the Supreme Court that the petitioners challenging the remission are nothing but an interloper and a busybody,

The MP raised 3 questions over the entire process: 1. Why did the Centre and the Gujarat bypass the CBI and the courts' decline? 2. Why did the Centre give bulk remission clearance to all 11 instead of going case by case? 3. Why each of the convicts got “ridiculously high” parole 4 years each? They served an average of only 10 years in jail, the Trinamool MP pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Gujarat government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the convicts were released as they completed 14 years in prison and their behaviour was found to be good. It said it has suitable orders from the home ministry in favour of the grant of remission.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government following the revelation and said it is a stain on the government's legacy. "Talk of respect for women from the ramparts of the Red Fort but in reality support for 'rapists'," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The Supreme Court will hear petitions against the remission of the 11 rapists on November 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON