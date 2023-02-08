Mahua Moitra says Mr A 'topi-pehnau-ed' govt; 'How his son's father-in-law...'

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday raised the Adani issue in her motion of thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha and launched a scathing attack on the government. Reiterating the demand to launch a full investigation against the Adani group, Mahua Moitra said, "I want to talk about the most famous person in India today. Unfortunately, for this House, it is not the honourable Prime Minister. It's a man whose name starts with an A and ends with an I. And no, it's not Advani. For the purposes of this speech, let's just call him Mr A and his group A company," the Trinamool MP said.

Bringing out a red birthday cap, Mahua Moitra said amid protests, "Mr A has topi-pehnau-ed this wonderful nation."

Stating that even Google, Amazon and Microsoft don't make such returns comparable to company A, Mahua Moitra referred to the statement by the Adani Group in which it said the Hindenburg report was an attack on India, and said: "When a Russian company took over an oil refinery business, It was not an attack on India? When Mumbai's electricity was taken over with funds from Qatar, it was not an attack on India? The pride of India is not the wealth of one individual, pride of India lies in the robustness of its institutional structures."

"Honourable Prime Minister, this man Mr A has topi-topi-pehnau-ed you. He travels with you on your delegation. He meets heads of states on visits to India. He portrays that India is the prime minister and the prime minister is him. He makes it appear to the world that he is the remote control behind the prime minister and by obliging him will be obliging the prime minister," Mahua Moitra said while the Chair asked her to remove the red cap from her desk.

"Madam finance minister, he has topi-pehnau-ed you when your ministry in Parliament tells me that an investigation by the Sebi is ongoing and this company puts out a statement saying they have been exonerated by the highest court of the land. Which court?" Moitra said. “How is Mr A's son's father-in-law allowed to be on the Sebi committee on insider trading and corporate governance?” Mahua Moitra asked.

As her speech saw protests and interruptions by the treasury benches, Mahua concluded her speech saying everybody wonders whether the Ambani, the Chinese or JP Morgan is behind her. “Nobody is behind Mahua, Mahua is behind the truth,” the MP said.

Mahua Moitra's speech was followed by angry exchanges between the Trinamool and the BJP members in which Mahua was heard uttering some cuss words. Union minister Pralhad Joshi demanded an apology from Mahua Moitra for the offensive word. "I would ask them to apologise but if she doesn't, then it's their culture," Pralhad Joshi said.

