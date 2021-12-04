Home / India News / Mahua Moitra says she stands by her tweets on Adani, after Mamata-Adani meeting
‘Tweets are still there. I stand by them,’ Mahua Moitra tweeted as social media users alleged that the Trinamool MP deleted her anti-Adani tweets after Mamata's meeting with Gautam Adani. 
Mahua Moitra is a staunch critic of the several Adani dealings and she has not changed her stance following Mamata's meeting with Gautam Adani, she indicated.&nbsp;(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra was questioned on Friday about her stand on Adani following West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Gautam Adani, as in past she has remained a vociferous critic of the industrialist. Making a collection of all of Moitra's past tweets against Adani, CPM leader MD Salim tweeted it is only a matter of time before the Trinamool MP deletes her old tweets. Some Twitter users also claimed that Moitra has deleted her old tweets on Adani. Moitra said she has not deleted those tweets as she stands by what she had said. "Tweets are still there. I stand by them," the Trinamool MP said.

 

Gautam Adani met Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Thursday evening and investment prospects were discussed in the 90-minute meeting. Mamata Banerjee invited Adani to the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata on April 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to inaugurate the summit.

“Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022,” Adani tweeted on Thursday evening. He also posted a photograph of the meeting.

 

The tweets that are creating a storm after the Mamata-Adani meet were critical of Adani and indicative of collusion between the industry group and the BJP government.

Sign out