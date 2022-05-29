Home / India News / Mahua Moitra says she will raise issue of 10-minute delivery in Parliament: 'No civilised society...'
Mahua Moitra says she will raise issue of 10-minute delivery in Parliament: 'No civilised society...'

Mahua Moitra has expressed her disapproval of 10-minute deliveries as the Lok Sabha MP said no civilised society can give incentives to people breaking traffic rules and endangering the lives of their own and others. "All for a quicker pizza," the MP tweeted.
Mahua Moitra said 10-minute deliveries should either be regulated or outlawed.&nbsp;(ANI)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday tweeted she will raise the issue of threats that 10-minute deliveries pose and how no civilised society can incentivise delivery executives to break traffic rules, which she implied as inevitable to ensure deliveries under 10 minutes. "10 minute deliveries need to be regulated/outlawed. No civilised society can be incentivising delivery executives to break traffic rules & put own & other’s lives at risk. All for a quicker pizza. Am going to raise this in parliament," the MP tweeted. Also Read: Zomato boss says 10-minute service 'safe for delivery partners' amid 'outrage'

 

Delivery of food and groceries in under 10 minutes has become popular in big cities after delivery apps started a few months back. The issue has courted controversies as many questioned whether people need groceries in under 10 minutes.

CEO of Blinkit, previously known as Grofers, had earlier clarified that it is a wrong notion that the delivery executives are pushed to drive fast and break traffic rules to make deliveries under 10 minutes. "Our stores are so densely located that we can deliver 90% of our orders within 15 minutes even if our riders drove under 10kmph," Dhindsa said issuing a statement.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has also defended the delivery model after Zomato Instant received a huge backlash on social media. In his clarification, Deeepinder Goyal had clarified that there would be no incentives for on-time deliveries as there will be no penalty for late deliveries. "10-minute delivery is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery," he had explained.

‘Sad to witness plight…’: LinkedIn post re-ignted 10-minute delivery debate

 

However, the reality is not the same, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers claimed. A petition against 10-minute deliveries have been initiated on Change.org, which has received over 25,000 signatures.

mahua moitra zomato
