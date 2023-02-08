Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; 'will call an apple…'; Hema Malini says…

Watch: Mahua Moitra stands by ‘cuss word’; Hema Malini tells TMC MP to ‘control her tongue’

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday defended her use of a 'cuss word' in the Lok Sabha a day before and said she will call an apple an apple and not an orange. "Whatever I said was not on record and all I can say is I will call an apple an apple and not an orange. I will call a spade a spade. If they take me to the privileges committee, I will put my side of the story," Mahua Moitra said. As Moitra's cuss word at Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri while another MP was speaking created an uproar in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday weighed in on the row and said every member of the Parliament is a respectable person. "They should control their tongue. They should not get over-excited and emotional," Hema Malini said adding, “By nature, she (Mahua Moitra) must be like that. I don't know.”

Follow LIVE updates from Parliament

Here's what happened:

Mahua Moitra on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Her speech on Adani row was interrupted by the BJP MPs several times. After her speech, it was time for TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu. When Ram Mohan was speaking, Mahua Moitra was seen hurling an abuse at BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

The video of Mahua Moitra uttering the word has been shared by many BJP leaders including West Bengal state BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumdar who questioned the culture of the Trinamool Congress.

(Viewers' discretion advised)

Watch: What Hema Malini said

‘Was continuously heckled by Ramesh Bidhuri’: What Mahua Moitra said in defence

"I don't know what kind of language I am supposed to use. I am quite surprised that the BJP party is today teaching us parliamentary etiquette. If you saw my speech and the kind of heckling that the gentleman... I won't call him a gentleman..but still, but the honourable representative of Delhi, did the entire time...I was not even allowed to speak. He heckled me continuously. I asked for protection from the chairperson 5 times but the chairperson was unable to give me protection. And whatever I said was not on record," Mahua Moitra said.

"The main story of yesterday is..this is a gentleman who called farmers pimp on record. I have tweeted the video. Minister Hardeep Singh Puri used an absolutely offensive word for Dr Santanu Sen. This is not the first time that an expletive has been used in Parliament," Moitra said.

"What makes me laugh is that the BJP is saying ye mahila ho kar kaise ye word use ki (how could she use such a word being a woman?). Do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets? Their patriarchy has come out," the Trinamool MP said.

