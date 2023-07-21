'Triumphant & jubilant': TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts to Brij Bhushan's Parliament photo

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday reacted sharply to a picture of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in which he can be seen smiling while leaving after the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI file)

On Thursday, a Delhi court granted regular bail to Brij Bhushan in a case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The court also allowed the bail application of suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. “I am granting bail on a bond of ₹25,000 each with certain conditions,” additional chief metropolitan magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal said.

The metropolitan court directed the accused not to leave the country without its prior permission and not offer any inducement to witnesses in the case.

Commenting on the picture, which was clicked by news agency PTI and seen by HT, Moitra tweeted, “This is how accused sexual harasser BJP MP entered parliament yesterday- triumphant & jubilant after getting bail for sexual harassment & assault.”

She also alleged, “@DelhiPolice did NOT oppose bail. Maun Guru Hon’ble PM - pls ask your conscience how wrestlers must feel seeing this image.”

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court had earlier in the day reserved order after hearing the submissions of all the parties while both Singh and Tomar were present in the court.

The prosecution had submitted before the court that they are neither opposing the bail application nor supporting the bail but urged the court that the bail application should be dealt with in accordance with law.

The counsel for the complainants, on the other hand, opposed the bail application submitting that if the court grants bail to the accused, strict conditions should be imposed on them. He had also apprised the court that there is an apprehension of threat among the wrestlers as Singh is an influential person.

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers had been on a protest in the national capital earlier this year to press for the arrest of Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment.

