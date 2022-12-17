Maiden Pharma had only export licences, products not sold in India, Centre tells Parliament

Maiden Pharma, the manufacturer of cough syrups suspected to have led to fatalities in The Gambia earlier this year, had only export licenses and its products were not sold in the country, the Union government told parliament on Friday.

The response also cites an inspection carried out by the Haryana government, made known to the public in October by the state, which found a host of violations in the company’s manufacturing processes.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had in coordination with the state drugs controller carried out investigations at the manufacturing unit concerned to ascertain World Health Organization’s (WHO) allegations that Maiden Pharma’s products led to the deaths of at least 70 children in The Gambia.

The testing of the batches retrieved from the company, however, did not find any kind of contamination.

“Joint investigation was conducted by CDSCO and State Drug Controller during which it was revealed that the State Drug Controller had given licenses to the said company for manufacture of four drugs, for export purpose only. These drugs were not licensed for manufacture and sale in India, and the said drugs are not marketed or distributed in India,” said Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state for health, in a reply to a Lok Sabha member.

“As per report of the Government Analyst, the samples have been declared to be of standard quality,” said Pawar in the response.