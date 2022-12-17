Home / India News / Maiden Pharma had only export licences, products not sold in India, Centre tells Parliament

Maiden Pharma had only export licences, products not sold in India, Centre tells Parliament

india news
Updated on Dec 17, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had in coordination with the state drugs controller carried out investigations at the manufacturing unit concerned to ascertain World Health Organization’s (WHO) allegations that Maiden Pharma’s products led to the deaths of at least 70 children in The Gambia.

Maiden Pharma, the manufacturer of cough syrups suspected to have led to fatalities in The Gambia earlier this year, had only export licenses and its products were not sold in the country (PTI)
Maiden Pharma, the manufacturer of cough syrups suspected to have led to fatalities in The Gambia earlier this year, had only export licenses and its products were not sold in the country (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Maiden Pharma, the manufacturer of cough syrups suspected to have led to fatalities in The Gambia earlier this year, had only export licenses and its products were not sold in the country, the Union government told parliament on Friday.

The response also cites an inspection carried out by the Haryana government, made known to the public in October by the state, which found a host of violations in the company’s manufacturing processes.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had in coordination with the state drugs controller carried out investigations at the manufacturing unit concerned to ascertain World Health Organization’s (WHO) allegations that Maiden Pharma’s products led to the deaths of at least 70 children in The Gambia.

The testing of the batches retrieved from the company, however, did not find any kind of contamination.

“Joint investigation was conducted by CDSCO and State Drug Controller during which it was revealed that the State Drug Controller had given licenses to the said company for manufacture of four drugs, for export purpose only. These drugs were not licensed for manufacture and sale in India, and the said drugs are not marketed or distributed in India,” said Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state for health, in a reply to a Lok Sabha member.

“As per report of the Government Analyst, the samples have been declared to be of standard quality,” said Pawar in the response.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out