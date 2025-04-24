Main accused held in Kottayam murder case

A day after an industrialist and his wife were found murdered at their home in Kerala’s Kottayam district, the police on Wednesday arrested the key accused in Thrissur district. The police identified the accused as Amit Urang, a resident of Tinsukia district in Assam, who was previously employed by TK Vijayakumar, the victim (File photo)

The police identified the accused as Amit Urang, a resident of Tinsukia district in Assam, who was previously employed by TK Vijayakumar (71), the businessman found murdered along with his wife Meera (67) at their home in Thiruvathukkal.

On Tuesday morning, Vijayakumar, the owner of the Indraprastham auditorium in Kottayam town and other business enterprises, and his wife Meera were found soaked in blood in separate rooms of their palatial house in Thiruvathukkal. Their bodies were discovered by the house-help who informed the locals and the police.

“We have recorded the arrest of Amit Urang and we believe he is the only person directly involved in this murder. He was employed by Vijayakumar both at his home and for work in the auditorium he owned in Kottayam town,” said Shahul Hameed, the Kottayam district police chief.

The officer said the murders could be seen as an act of revenge by Urang following a financial fraud case filed against him last year based on a complaint filed by Vijayakumar.

“In September last year, the local police had arrested and filed a case against Urang based on Vijayakumar’s complaint that the former stole his mobile phone and did a few financial transactions from it. In that case, Urang stayed in judicial remand from November till April following which he was released on bail. During the period in jail, his partner also broke off a romantic relationship with him. This could be a motive for murdering Vijayakumar,” Hameed told HT.

Following the murders early Tuesday, Urang had allegedly taken up a room in a hotel in Kottayam town, subsequently taking a train to Ernakulam, a bus to Perumbavoor and another bus ride to Mala where he was arrested from a camp housing inter-state workers.

The officer confirmed that Urang’s fingerprints have matched with those found in the house in Thiruvathukkal and on the billhook used in the murders. CCTV visuals are also being perused to track his movements around the house.