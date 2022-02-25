Majithia denied bail in drugs case

In a setback to former Akali minister Bikram Majithia, a Mohali court on Friday dismissed his bail plea in a drug case, stating he may influence the investigation if released.

“There are serious allegations against the applicant of having been involved in drug trafficking which are at initial stage of investigation. The applicant being a powerful politician, there is a possibility that he may influence the investigation if released on bail,” read the judgment given by court of additional sessions judge-cum-judge special court, Sandeep Kumar Singla.

Majithia, who was sent to judicial custody by a different court on Thursday till March 8 is lodged in Central Jail Patiala.

The arguments raised by counsel for the applicant are questions to be decided on merits of the case and cannot form basis for grant of bail to the applicant, court observed.

“Moreover, there is bar under Section 37 of the NDPS Act to release persons involved in offence under Section 27-A of NDPS Act and the twin conditions of Section 37 of NDPS Act cannot be said to have been met with,” read the judgment. Majithia’s lawyer DS Sobti said they will now approach high court for relief.

