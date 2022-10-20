Major army training exercise conducted by Kharga Corps concludes

A major Army training exercise was conducted by various units and formations of Ambala-based Kharga Corps in the Mahajan Area from October 2 to 18.

During the exercise, the validation of latest operational concepts such as attack helicopters as maneuvering arm of ground forces, deep interdiction across adversary’s obstacle systems, fighting in semi-developed terrain, use of hi-tech drones for tactical ISR (intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) as force multipliers, sustained operations in desert terrain by use of polymer track ways and heliborne operations were conducted successfully.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:Army plans military exercise on Western Front

The exercise also incorporated aspects of joint training with airborne operations in the territory across western borders, special forces drop behind enemy lines and simulated battlefield air strikes.

An official of the Western Command said the exercise was successful in validating many important operational aspects and brought out valuable lessons, reinforcing a high degree of operational preparedness for the forces on the Western Front.

The exercise was witnessed by Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, general officer commanding-in-Chief (Western Command), and other senior dignitaries, who showered praise on all ranks for their professional readiness.