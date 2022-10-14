Army plans military exercise on Western Front

: Offensive formations of the Indian Army are preparing to participate in a military exercise on the Western Front this month to test efficacy of latest induction, upgrades in weapons and equipment, the Indian Army said in a press release on Thursday.

The exercise will also test the enhanced force ratios accrued post rebalancing of forces on the entire Western Front, it said.

“Validation of tactical concepts of these formations especially on canal-based operations and fighting manoeuvre through built-up areas apart from many other latest operational concepts designed to launch a swift punitive blow to the adversary as part of the proactive strategy will be the key features of the exercise.

“It will put into practice the synergy between all arms and services including attack helicopters in semi-desert terrain,” the statement added.

It is expected to be one of the biggest exercises in recent times and will be witnessed by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command and other key officials from Army headquarters. ENDS