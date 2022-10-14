Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army plans military exercise on Western Front

Army plans military exercise on Western Front

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 01:15 AM IST

The military exercise will also test the enhanced force ratios accrued post rebalancing of forces on the entire Western Front

Army plans military exercise on Western Front
Army plans military exercise on Western Front
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Offensive formations of the Indian Army are preparing to participate in a military exercise on the Western Front this month to test efficacy of latest induction, upgrades in weapons and equipment, the Indian Army said in a press release on Thursday.

The exercise will also test the enhanced force ratios accrued post rebalancing of forces on the entire Western Front, it said.

“Validation of tactical concepts of these formations especially on canal-based operations and fighting manoeuvre through built-up areas apart from many other latest operational concepts designed to launch a swift punitive blow to the adversary as part of the proactive strategy will be the key features of the exercise.

“It will put into practice the synergy between all arms and services including attack helicopters in semi-desert terrain,” the statement added.

It is expected to be one of the biggest exercises in recent times and will be witnessed by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command and other key officials from Army headquarters. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out