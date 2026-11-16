Major fire erupts at warehouse in Navi Mumbai; black clouds of smoke engulf area

A major fire broke out at the Platinum Logistics Solutions warehouse, located in Veshvi Village in Uran, Navi Mumbai on Monday with thick smoke engulfing the sky.

The fire incident comes as the Maharashtra government is considering a dedicated fire safety mechanism for rural areas in light of the recent blaze in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, which killed six people.

The collector of Dharashiv has been directed to prepare a primary action plan with scope for a fire station in every taluka, based on which the state government would formulate a separate fire safety policy for rural areas, said BJP MLA from Tuljapur, Rana Jagjitsingh Patil.

Six members of a family including two teenaged girls, their parents and grandparents were killed on November 9 when a fire broke out at their first-floor home above a grocery store in Yedshi village under Dharashiv district. Krishna Karande, 18, elder brother to the two girls, was the only person who survived the incident.

Following the incident, Patil met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and raised concerns about the difficulties faced by people in rural areas in accessing timely firefighting and rescue services. He also demanded formulation of an independent and effective fire safety policy for rural Maharashtra.

In a letter to the chief minister, the BJP MLA said a statewide survey should be conducted on firefighting facilities in rural and remote areas of Maharashtra, and well-equipped fire stations, fire tenders, trained personnel and emergency response mechanisms should be made available in taluka headquarters and major rural centres.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Patil said the chief minister had responded positively to his letter and said that a separate fire safety policy for rural areas was necessary.

“Unlike urban areas, many rural areas lack adequate firefighting infrastructure and dedicated emergency response facilities. The absence of these can delay rescue operations when major fires break out. This gap could be filled through a separate policy for rural areas,” Patil said.