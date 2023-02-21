Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Make no mistake…’: Himanta Sarma hits out at Pawan Khera for remarks on PM Modi

‘Make no mistake…’: Himanta Sarma hits out at Pawan Khera for remarks on PM Modi

india news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 08:27 AM IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma's criticism comes even as the UP Police registered a case against Pawan Khera following a complaint by city-based BJP leader Mukesh Sharma.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera for allegedly mocking the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that of his father in connection with the Adani-Hindenburg row. Sarma claimed the country will not forgive “these horrible remarks of Congressmen".

“Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen,” Sarma tweeted on Monday.

Sarma's criticism came even as the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case against Khera following a complaint by city-based BJP leader Mukesh Sharma who alleged that the Congress leader “intentionally made fun” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father. The case was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC, a police official said.

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah said the people will reply to the language used by Congress leaders through the ballot box.

“The Congress won't be visible even when searching using binoculars in 2024 general elections,” Shah said.

Addressing a press conference on February 17, Khera said when a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) could be set up by former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "what is the problem of Narendra Gautamdas, sorry....Narendra Damodardas Modi".

He is seen in the video asking if the PM's name has “Gautamdas” or Damodardas and is told the correct name.

"Name is Damodardas but deeds are of Gautamdas," Khera said. With a furore over his remarks, Khera later said in a tweet that he got confused.

"I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das...," Khera had said in his tweet on February 17.

BJP leader Amit Malviya hit out at Khera on Monday and said in a tweet that Congress has repeatedly targeted Modi for his humble origins and now they haven't even spared his dead father.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
himanta biswa sarma pawan khera assam narendra modi congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP