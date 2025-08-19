Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Malayalam reality show winner Jinto booked for allegedly stealing from gym owner

PTI |
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 02:12 pm IST

CCTV footage allegedly shows him vandalizing cameras and committing the theft, leading to a police case against him.

Bodybuilder-cum-fitness trainer and winner of a popular reality show, Jinto, has been booked in a theft case lodged by a woman gym owner, police said on Tuesday.

Palativattom police registered a case against the Big Boss winner under BNS Section 305 (theft).(PTI File Photo)
Palativattom police registered a case against the Big Boss winner under BNS Section 305 (theft).(PTI File Photo)

According to police, the complainant alleged that Jinto trespassed into the gym, which she had taken on lease from him, and stole money and some documents.

The complainant also reportedly submitted CCTV visuals which allegedly showed the accused entering the gym in the wee hours of Monday, vandalising cameras and other articles and stealing the documents and money.

Palativattom police registered a case against the Big Boss winner under BNS Section 305 (theft). Further actions are yet to be taken, they said.

Jinto was reportedly interrogated by investigators in connection with a hybrid ganja case earlier.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Malayalam reality show winner Jinto booked for allegedly stealing from gym owner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On