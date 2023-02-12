'Malfeasance': Shashi Tharoor's word for BJP's 'Nehru obsession'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known for his eruditeness, provided a word for BJP's 'Nehru obsession' as he was requested by a social media user. Malfeasance, Shashi Tharoor replied. Malfeasance means misconduct by a public official.

The social media user referred to two old news items in which the BJP blamed Nehru for the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and price rise. However, much discussion on Nehru is going on since PM Modi mentioned Nehru in his recent speech in the Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi asked why the Gandhi family members do not use the Nehru surname. "...if Nehru ji's name is left out by us, we would correct our mistake as he was the first prime minister of the country. But I do not understand why anyone from his clan is afraid of keeping Nehru surname? Is there any shame in having the Nehru surname? What is the shame? When the family is not ready to accept such a great personality, why do you keep questioning us," PM Modi said triggering a row. The Congress condemned the statement and asked who in India uses the surname of the maternal grandfather's name.

Citing examples of the Kashmir issue, China issue, Maharashtra-Karnartaka border, price rise, Adani scam, the social media user said in all these cases, BJP's answer is to blame Nehru. "@shashiTharoor, do you have a word for this Nehru obsession?" the social media user asked Shashi Tharoor.

Amid the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row which resurfaced at the end of last year, Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Congress and Nehru are to be blamed for the dispute.

In 2021, Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang accused Nehru and his speech for inflation in the economy. The country's economy has deteriorated due to the mistakes of the speech that Jawaharlal Nehru delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947,” Sarang said.

