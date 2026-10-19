‘Malicious, false, orchestrated by Pakistan’: MEA rejects OIC's ‘anti-India’ references during Baghdad meet

The ministry of external affairs on Monday rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) resolution on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and said it has allowed itself to be "misused" by Pakistan for its "bigoted agenda".
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Taking a strong note of the resolution, the MEA dubbed the references to India by the OIC as 'malicious, biased and false' and ‘orchestrated by Pakistan’.
“As we have said in the past, the OIC has no locus standi whatsoever to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India,” the ministry said in a statement.
India's strong reaction came over the resolutions concerning J&K made at 52nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC which was held in Baghdad, Iraq, from October 17–18, 2026. Pakistan is a founding and prominent member of the OIC.
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India's external affairs ministry noted that Jammu and Kashmir has seen significant economic growth ever since Article 370 was scrapped in 2019. “This is in stark contrast to the situation in PoJK, where Pakistan has unleashed violence, repression and brutality on civilian protesters, killing scores of them, including women and children. No amount of media blackout has been able to hide these grave violations of human rights,” it added.
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India's external affairs ministry noted that Jammu and Kashmir has seen significant economic growth ever since Article 370 was scrapped in 2019. “This is in stark contrast to the situation in PoJK, where Pakistan has unleashed violence, repression and brutality on civilian protesters, killing scores of them, including women and children. No amount of media blackout has been able to hide these grave violations of human rights,” it added.
New Delhi once again reiterated Pakistan 'illegal' occupation' parts of Jammu and Kashmir. “The only issues related to Jammu and Kashmir that remain to be addressed are Pakistan vacating from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation and ceasing its continued support to cross-border terrorism,” it said.
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Home/India News/‘Malicious, false, orchestrated by Pakistan’: MEA rejects OIC's ‘anti-India’ references during Baghdad meet
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