‘Maligning brave hearts…’: BJP-Congress strife over Gen Kapoor joining Yatra

The Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in its Haryana leg and the nation-wide foot march is garnering support from a number of eminent personalities from across fields. On Sunday, the Yatra was joined by former Chief of Army Staff General Deepak Kapoor along with other veterans. However, Gen Kapoor's move to join the march met with serious dig by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya laid down the case in which Gen Kapoor, along with other senior Army officials, was indicted for.

“Ex-Army Chief Gen Deepak Kapoor joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Kapoor was indicted in the Adarsh scam along with other senior Army officers. The inquiry committee had opined that they may be debarred from holding any Govt position or office for shaming the Armed Forces,” Malviya said in a tweet.

The BJP leader mentioned the Union defence ministry report in the Adarsh housing society scam inquiry that held ten senior Army officials including Gen Kapoor. The inquiry was conducted by retired IAS officer Rajan Katoch and Lt. Gen Ravi Thogde said Gen Kapoor was not directly involved in the case, however, he was “not well-advised” in becoming the member of the society that posed threat to national security as it overlooked the Colaba Military Station.

Responding to Malviya's tweet, the Congress launched attacks at him for “maligning brave hearts”. “General Kapoor, a war veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, recipient of PVSM, AVSM, VSM and Sena Medal among a host of other awards, served our nation from 1967 to 2010 for 4 decades. You should be ashamed of yourself for maligning our brave hearts. Pity you and your sorry existence,” Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation against former PM Manmohan Singh and Gen Kapoor, ahead of 2017 Gujarat assembly election, on conspiring with Pakistan to interfere in the polls. “His boss had stooped to another level when he accused General Deepak Kapoor & Dr Manmohan Singh of plotting with ISI to defeat him in Gujarat in 2017,” he said in a tweet.

