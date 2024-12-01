Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of ignoring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's advice, dividing society

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the top BJP leadership of attempting to divide society by conducting surveys at every mosque in the country, adding that the saffron party was ignoring the advice of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing a large rally organised by a federation of Dalits, minorities, tribals, and OBCs at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to ensure unity and safety for the people by allowing such surveys.

He also questioned whether Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders would demolish landmarks like the Red Fort, Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, or Char Minar, which were built by Muslims.

Kharge's remarks came in the wake of violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where a survey is being conducted at a mosque to determine whether a temple once stood there.

The Congress president also urged Dalits, minorities, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to stay united in order to protect the Constitution, democracy, and their rights.

“We must remain united at all costs. Modiji is doing everything to harm this unity, trying to divide society and even castes,” he alleged.

Kharge further claimed that Modi harbours hatred towards common people, saying, “Our fight is against that hatred, and that’s why political power is important.”

“A (court) judgment was given, which has opened a Pandora's box in the country. Now, surveys are being conducted everywhere, finding temples underneath mosques. Voices are growing in this regard. But in 2023, RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat had said 'our aim was to construct a Ram temple and we should not find a Shivalay under every masjid',” the Congress chief said.

The Congress chief also said that a law was enacted in 1991 to maintain the character of religious places, and asked why is the BJP trying to violate that.

“We are all one and that is what you want. Narendra Modi says 'ek hai to safe hain', but they are not letting anyone remain safe. The truth is that you are the one who are dividing us,” Kharge said.

“Your leader is saying that now that the Ram temple has been constructed, there is no need to find a Shivalay in every masjid. Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah are not listening to their own leader, with whose support theyy have got power.... I feel Mohan Bhagwat says something in public but does not say anything to BJP leaders. That is why I feel they are double-faced,” added Kharge.