RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns society will perish if population falls below 2.1

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stressed the importance of family, saying that a society will perish if its population growth rate falls below 2.1. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses 'Kathale Kulsammelan'- Silver Jubilee annual celebration of Kathale Pariwar, in Nagpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Snehal Sontakke)

Speaking at the ‘Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan’ in Nagpur, he said that ‘kutumb’ (family) is an integral part of society, with each family serving as a unit.

“Decreasing population is a matter of concern because the Loksankhya Shastra says that if we go below 2.1, then that society perishes, no one will destroy it, it will perish by itself,” Bhagwat added.

The RSS chief said the population policy of India, decided around 1998 or 2002, states that the population growth rate should not be below 2.1.

“We need more than two, that is three (as population growth rate), that's what the population science says. This number is important because it (society) should survive,” he added.

Earlier, during a Dussehra rally in Nagpur, the RSS chief said that India needs a well-thought-out population policy that applies equally to all communities.

He pointed out that population imbalances between communities can affect geographical boundaries and must not be ignored. He also stressed the importance of maintaining balance among communities in the country.

“It is true that the higher the population, the greater the burden. If the population is used properly, it becomes a resource. We also have to consider how many people our country can feed and support after 50 years. Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries," Bhagwat had said.

“Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored...So a comprehensive population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results,” added Bhagwat.

Bhagwat had also advocated for giving equal rights to women everywhere. He had said that while considering a woman as the mother is good, restricting them to closed doors is not.

He emphasised the need to give women equal rights to make decisions in all areas. He pointed out that there is much work that women, with their strength, can do that men cannot.