RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lays stress on protection of Sanatan Dharma

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday emphasised that it was imperative to protect “Sanatan Dharma” while pointing out that amidst the present challenges that India faces, there are attempts by certain forces to weaken the nation. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Chitrakoot. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Elaborating on the importance of unity in diversity, he stressed that despite the country’s many forms and faces, India remains one at its core.

“Our country’s dharma is to unite and progress together,” he said, addressing a gathering during the centenary celebrations of Pandit Ramkinkar Upadhyay, a Padma Bhushan recipient and an expert on the Ramcharitmanas, in Chitrakoot.

“Since ages, the structure of our culture could not be diminished as it was always upheld by the great saints who not only protected it, but also propagated it. Our culture teaches us renunciation. Our country and ‘Hindu Dharm’ taught us this culture, and this is our duty to propagate it to all,” Bhagwat said.

He also touched upon the necessity of being armed, albeit with a caveat that the wielders must harbour thoughts as noble as Lord Ram’s principles.

“When the entire society is prepared, the divine’s grace manifests. Sometimes to protect dharma, we may have to take up arms, but ultimately, it is the divine’s will that prevails,” he said.

Bhagwat explained that while seers narrate the teachings of Sanatan Dharma, the role of the RSS is to ensure that their message remains undisturbed.

“When the seers are telling the stories of Sanatan Dharma, we, the volunteers of the Sangh, sit outside with sticks to ensure that no disturbance reaches their discourse. We may not know what’s going on inside, but we know that what is happening is of utmost importance,” he said .

He highlighted that the teachings of sages laid the foundation for Bharat as a prosperous and secure nation.

Recalling the profound impact of Ramkinkar’s Ram Katha, Bhagwat noted that his heart was completely immersed in the divine, and his storytelling was a reflection of grace, not just effort or skill.

The celebration, organised by the Shri Ramkinkar Vichar Mission, saw the convergence of prominent seers and preachers, including Morari Bapu. Maithili Sharan Maharaj, president of the Shri Ramkinkar Vichar Mission, welcomed the guests, highlighting the collective endeavour in making the event successful.

A book on Pandit Ramkinkar Upadhyay was also released on the occasion.

‘TAKE RSS TO EVERY VILLAGE’

Bhagwat also spoke at the opening of a two-day Prant Sanghchalak meeting at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia auditorium on the Deendayal Shodh Sansthan’s Udyamita Vidyapeeth campus. He asked the volunteers to build a stronger foothold in the political arena through selfless service.

He also laid out the plan to ensure that the RSS reaches every village by 2025, in time for the centenary celebrations.

The discussion also touched upon the potential challenges of setting up RSS branches in Muslim-majority areas, with plans for dialogue to resolve any issues that might arise.

He reiterated the RSS’s ongoing efforts to create harmony and understanding between different communities through its kutumb prabodhan initiatives.

The event saw participation from over a hundred RSS leaders, including prant (region), zila (district), and nagar (city) pracharaks (propagators), representing 34 districts and 10 departments of the Mahakaushal region.