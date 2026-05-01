Mallikarjun Kharge breaks silence amid leadership change buzz in Karnataka: 'No date is fixed'

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that no date has been fixed yet to discuss possible leadership change in Karnataka. Kharge's statement comes amid intensifying speculation over a power tussle in Karnataka between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. (@kharge X/ANI Photo)

His statement came amid intensifying speculation over a power tussle between chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar.

Addressing a press conference here, Kharge maintained that any decision regarding leadership would be taken collectively by the party's high command after due consultation.

He also cautioned against misinterpretation of his remarks.

"See, we will take a decision together, the three of us: I as the AICC president, Sonia Gandhi as the Congress Parliamentary Party president, and Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. That is why we always act together," he explained.

Kharge further said, "When the three of us fix a date together, we will take a decision. Since no date has been fixed yet, how can I say whether a change is happening or not?"

He asserted that the Congress leadership follows a consultative process before arriving at any conclusion.

"In the high command, we have extensive discussions among ourselves and also consult other senior leaders. We consider what the outcome would be and then take steps accordingly," the Congress chief said.

Stressing that no timeline had been finalised, he said, "When it happens, I will definitely inform you. Please do not misinterpret this."

He noted that he often avoids commenting publicly to prevent misrepresentation.

Emphasising party discipline, Kharge said any eventual decision would be binding on all.

"Whatever decision is taken, it will be in the interest of the state, and everyone will have to support whatever decision the high command takes," he said.

On Thursday, Kharge said there was no change of CM in Karnataka "for now" and that the leadership issue in the state would be resolved soon.

The remarks come amid ongoing speculation over an alleged understanding for a power transfer to Shivakumar when the Congress government completes its halfway mark in November 2025.

While Siddaramaiah has asserted that he intends to complete a full five-year term, he has also said he would abide by any decision taken by the party leadership.

Recently, Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh's Delhi visit triggered speculation of a leadership change. His supporters are also charged up.