Mallikarjun Kharge demands Shah's statement on Lok Sabha security breach. Union minister hits back

Politics erupted over the security breach that took place in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with the opposition demanding Union home minister Amit Shah's statement on the incident.“We request you, kindly adjourn. Let the Home Minister come and give more details,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in his appeal to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal hit back, saying,"I think Rajya Sabha is the House of Elders. We should give a message that this country is strength is above all this. House proceedings should continue...I think Congress is politicising it and this is not a good message for the country."ALSO READ: Lucknow Aadhaar, canisters in shoes, slogans: Eyewitness accounts on 2 Lok Sabha intruders

Kharge in a post on social media platform X, said,"The security breach in the parliament is a very serious issue. We demand that the home minister issue a statement in both the Houses. I want to ask how could two people breach through the security and spray gas through a canister."

“Today, we paid tributes to the brave security personnel on the 22nd anniversary of parliament attacks. We hope that the government will take this incident seriously and we demand an extensive probe into the lapse. We are always ready for the country's unity and integrity,” he added.ALSO READ: ‘Big security lapse’: MPs slam ‘intrusion’ in Lok Sabha, demand probeIn a shocking security breach, two persons jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha, chanting slogans and spraying a yellow gas from the canister. Both the intruders have been arrested and an investigation is underway.

"A thorough investigation of the incident that took place during zero hour, is being done. Essential instructions have also been given to Delhi Police. In the primary investigation, it has been found that that there is no need to worry about the smoke," Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said.

"Both of them have been nabbed and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people outside the Parliament have also been arrested by Police," he added.

