Mamata Banerjee digs in: Says didn’t lose, won’t resign as CM

: Outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Tuesday that she won’t resign from the position despite losing a landslide election to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day before, but experts said her dramatic declaration meant little constitutionally and was more a political stunt.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC), speaks at a press conference, after the Bharatiya Janata Party won the West Bengal state assembly elections, on May 5 (REUTERS)

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Banerjee’s defiant stance came on a day BJP leaders said the new government was likely to be sworn in on May 9, two days after the term of the old assembly expires, and coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. The new state government secretariat is likely to return to Writers’ Buildings after functioning from the Banerjee-built Nabanna across the Hoogly for 13 years.

“The Prime Minister has already announced the day, Pochishe Boisakh, May 9. It is the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore. It will be held on that day,” state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said. “It was our old commitment that we would run the government from the Writers’ Buildings,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} But Banerjee attempted to disturb the lawful transition of power, declaring that the election in 100 seats was looted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Banerjee attempted to disturb the lawful transition of power, declaring that the election in 100 seats was looted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “If we have not lost the election then why should I go to Raj Bhavan? I am not taking oath. And, why do I have to resign? We didn’t lose. It is their forceful attempt to defeat us. Our fight was not against BIP but against the EC,” a combative Banerjee told the media at her residence, a day after the BJP won a landslide 207 seats against the TMC’s 80. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If we have not lost the election then why should I go to Raj Bhavan? I am not taking oath. And, why do I have to resign? We didn’t lose. It is their forceful attempt to defeat us. Our fight was not against BIP but against the EC,” a combative Banerjee told the media at her residence, a day after the BJP won a landslide 207 seats against the TMC’s 80. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Experts said the unusual announcement will mean little though it showed little respect for established processes from a senior leader who was a three-time chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts said the unusual announcement will mean little though it showed little respect for established processes from a senior leader who was a three-time chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The current assembly dissolves automatically on May 7 and the Election Commission has already notified new assemblies in all five regions that went to the polls last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The current assembly dissolves automatically on May 7 and the Election Commission has already notified new assemblies in all five regions that went to the polls last month. {{/usCountry}}

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“Under Article 164(1) of the Constitution, the governor is fully empowered to withdraw his pleasure and dismiss a CM who no longer commands majority support. The constitutional position is unambiguous — her continuation in office without a majority is constitutionally untenable,” said former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi.

Former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary said that Banerjee has no option but to go after a new chief minister is sworn in, given that she was elected to the outgoing legislative assembly. “As per constitutional provisions, a government is accountable to the legislature. Once the term ends, the government too has to go,” he said. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi said political morality and constitutional discipline demand that she resign.

The BJP had swept to a historic triumph in West Bengal for the first time on Monday, marking the first time the eastern province had turned to the political right since independence. The landslide – which saw the BJP craft an unprecedented consolidation of Hindu voters, make inroads into Banerjee’s south Bengal bastion, capitalise on resentment against grassroots corruption, and bank on 15 years of anti-incumbency – saw Banerjee lose her own seat of Bhabanipur to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes.

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“Modi ji and Amit Shah ji may attend the oath taking ceremony,” said a senior BJP leader in Kolkata.

A senior leader said the decision about the CMs will be announced by the party’s high command soon. The party has already announced the appointment of Union home minister Amit Shah as the central observer for West Bengal and Union minister JP Nadda for Assam. Both leaders will oversee the election of the legislative party leaders in these states.

A second party leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that although the decision about CM will be taken by the high command in consultation with the state leaders, it is likely that Adhikari will be chosen for the top job.

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“In politics we often use the term giant killer and he has twice defeated Mamata Banerjee… there is no doubt that he is a claimant for the job,” the second leader said.

Chief electoral officer of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, is likely to brief governor RN Ravi on May 6. “The ECI has sent notifications for constituting new assemblies in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to the governors of the respective states,” said a ECI official.

BJP celebrations that had broken out on Monday night continued on Tuesday across the state, even tipping over into clashes, destruction and vandalisation of properties, and the deaths of at least four people. Government employees were seen gathering at the corridors of the state secretariat at Nabanna in Howrah, distributing sweets, playing with saffron colours and chanting “Joy Shree Ram” slogans; BJP supporters were seen distributing jhal muri (spicy puffed rice) and sweets at Howrah railway station.

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But Banerjee decried the results, alleging that she was assaulted during counting on May 4 in Bhabanipur and promising that she will take to the streets as an opposition leader.

“We will bounce back. This is a brutal murder of democracy. This is how they won in Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar and other states. They hijacked the counting centres. This is most unfortunate. I wouldn’t mind if they had won normally. They captured the counting centres when we were ahead at 200 seats. They did not allow the media inside. The central forces assaulted our counting agents and drove them out,” Banerjee said.

“When the judiciary is not here, when the EC is biased, when the government wants one-party rule then what can people do?” she asked.

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“Officially the EC can defeat us but morally we won the election. I can go anywhere now. I am a free bird. I can fight anywhere. I was from the street and I will stay on the street,” Banerjee said.

“I was kicked and abused. I feel insulted not just as a woman but as a human being. I can imagine what must be happening to our other candidates. The party is with them. Hundreds of our supporters are being attacked. Our offices are being vandalised. Even members of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities are not being spared,” Banerjee said.

Bhattacharya condemned the violence. “The police must take action against everyone, regardless of their political background. The polls were free of violence. This is what the BJP wants,” he said. Agarwal said no complaint regarding the alleged assault on Banerjee was received. “If anyone was assaulted, as alleged, a complaint would have been filed. I received no such complaint,” Agarwal said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tanmay Chatterjee ...Read More Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals. Read Less

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