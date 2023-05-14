Mamata Banerjee to DK Shivakumar, this week's top newsmakers

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah: The two leaders are in the news after the recent elections in Karnataka and the poster war that erupted thereafter. Supporters of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and party stalwart Siddaramaiah have put up posters in the state demanding that they be considered for the position of Chief Minister when the new government is formed in Karnataka.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress president of Karnataka DK Shivakumar(HT File Photo)

Imran Khan: The former PM of Pakistan is in the news succeeding his arrest by the country's Rangers during a routine court appearance in Islamabad on Tuesday. The one-time cricket superstar has been tied up in several legal cases since being ousted from power in April last year. He was freed on bail on Friday after his detention was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. However, enraged by the arrest, Khan called for nationwide ‘freedom’ protests on Sunday.

Sushil Rinku: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku recorded a landslide victory by winning the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll with a margin of 58,691 votes. Rinku secured 3,02,279 votes on Saturday. Wielding brooms in their hands, members of the local unit of the AAP were seen bursting crackers and distributing sweets after Rinku's win. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary secured the second spot with 2,43,588 votes.

Raghav Chadha: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged in New Delhi on Saturday. The ceremony was held at Raghav's home, Kapurthala House. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was one of the many guests who arrived at the engagement ceremony of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra. Congratulating the pair, Kejriwal tweeted, “May this beautiful pair of yours made by God last forever.”

Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee banned the film 'The Kerala Story' on Tuesday. Alleging that the movie put out a “distorted story,” Banerjee said, "What was this Kashmir Files? It was to humiliate one section. What is this Kerala Story? I don’t support CPI-M. But I am sorry to say that the CPI-M is working with the BJP.... That BJP is sowing the Kerala Story – a distorted story.” The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the government of West Bengal over its ban on the screening of the film. The Censor Board had issued an 'A' certificate to the film earlier.

