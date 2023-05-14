Home / India News / Kejriwal congratulates Raghav-Parineeti on engagement, says ‘beautiful pair’

Kejriwal congratulates Raghav-Parineeti on engagement, says ‘beautiful pair’

ByPoulomi Ghosh
May 14, 2023 05:58 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal, P Chidambaram, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray attended Raghav-Parineeti engagement.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was one of the many guests at the engagement ceremony of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday held at Delhi's Kapurthala House. Posting a photo from the ring ceremony, Kejriwal congratulated the couple on the beginning of their new journey. "May this beautiful pair of yours made by God last forever," Kejriwal tweeted. In the photos posted by the chief minister, he can be seen hugging the youngest Rajya Sabha MLA of his party. In another, he posed with Raghav and Parineeti.

Kejriwal attended Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony in Delhi on Saturday.
Kejriwal attended Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony in Delhi on Saturday.

The wedding celebration added to Aam Aadmi Party's feat in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll where AAP's Sushil Rinku won by over 58,000 votes.

"Naanke Jalandhar waleyan ne ajj da din mere layi hor vi special bana ditta My naanka #Jalandhar has made this day even more special and memorable for me," Raghav Chadha wrote before the engagement.

Raghav-Parineeti engagement ceremony took place in the evening and was performed according to the Sikh rituals. Apart from Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader P Chidambaram, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray attended the event.

Raghav and Parineeti have been friends for a long time and studied together at the London School of Economics. Their dating rumours began when they were spotted for the first time together in Mumbai in March.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal raghav chadha parineeti chopra + 1 more
arvind kejriwal raghav chadha parineeti chopra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out