Kejriwal congratulates Raghav-Parineeti on engagement, says ‘beautiful pair’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was one of the many guests at the engagement ceremony of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday held at Delhi's Kapurthala House. Posting a photo from the ring ceremony, Kejriwal congratulated the couple on the beginning of their new journey. "May this beautiful pair of yours made by God last forever," Kejriwal tweeted. In the photos posted by the chief minister, he can be seen hugging the youngest Rajya Sabha MLA of his party. In another, he posed with Raghav and Parineeti. Kejriwal attended Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony in Delhi on Saturday.

The wedding celebration added to Aam Aadmi Party's feat in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll where AAP's Sushil Rinku won by over 58,000 votes.

"Naanke Jalandhar waleyan ne ajj da din mere layi hor vi special bana ditta My naanka #Jalandhar has made this day even more special and memorable for me," Raghav Chadha wrote before the engagement.

Raghav-Parineeti engagement ceremony took place in the evening and was performed according to the Sikh rituals. Apart from Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader P Chidambaram, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray attended the event.

Raghav and Parineeti have been friends for a long time and studied together at the London School of Economics. Their dating rumours began when they were spotted for the first time together in Mumbai in March.

