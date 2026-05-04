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Mamata Banerjee election result 2026: After see-saw battle, surges ahead to avenge Nandigram loss; Suvendu still not out

According to Election Commission data, Mamata Banerjee secured 44729 votes against Suvendu Adhikari's 37545, with just eight more rounds of counting remaining.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 03:38 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The high-profile Bhabanipur Assembly constituency is staring at a nail-biting finish. While TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee surged to a stellar lead of more than 19000 votes after a see-saw battle in the opening few rounds, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari threatened a late twist as he reduced the lead by almost 60 per cent by the end of 12 of the 20 rounds of counting.

Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur(HT_PRINT)

Banerjee opened with a slender lead of 1,996 votes in the first round, polling 3,666 votes against Adhikari's 1,670, before the leader of the opposition flipped the script to move ahead of the incumbent Chief Minister by 1,558 votes. Banerjee, however, bounced back quickly in the third to take a lead by just 898 votes, and never saw back. By the sixth round, the lead surged to over 19,000, despite the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) facing a drubbing in the overall West Bengal scenario.

Kolkata election 2026 result LIVE

However, the lead kept tumbling round after round thereafter, falling to 17,371 votes by the end of the seventh round, 15,494 in the eighth, 12,131 by the 10th, and 7184 by the 12th.

The rivalry reached fever pitch when, in a dramatic reversal, Adhikari, who is also contesting from Nandigram, was now made to challenge Banerjee on her home turf. He branded this the "final nail in the coffin" for the TMC. That phrase was used in reference to the vote-on-account tabled by TMC in February. “Today, in the vote-on-account, finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, following the instructions of Mamata Banerjee, put the final nail in the coffin of the dreams of 2.15 crore youths, clearly indicating that they should not expect jobs from the government,” he had said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee election result 2026: After see-saw battle, surges ahead to avenge Nandigram loss; Suvendu still not out
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