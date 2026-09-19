Mamata Banerjee moves Supreme Court against ECI freeze on TMC symbol

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to bar her faction from using the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party symbol amid rival claims by a faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee to be the real AITC.

Mamata challenges ECI’s TMC name, symbol freeze; plea filed in Supreme Court (ANI)

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In her petition filed before the top court on Friday, the former West Bengal chief minister challenged the poll panel’s interim order passed on Thursday, freezing the original party symbol and asking both factions to choose a name and symbol of their choice.

On Friday, under protest, the AITC founder suggested a neutral poll symbol along with choices for a party name. A similar exercise was carried out by the rival faction. The ECI recognised the rival faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee as “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and allotted it the “envelope” symbol.

Deep Dive Why did Mamata Banerjee file a petition against the Election Commission's decision? Mamata Banerjee filed a petition against the Election Commission's decision to bar her faction from using the All India Trinamool Congress symbol, viewing it as unconstitutional and a threat to her party's identity. What new names and symbols were assigned to the factions of the Trinamool Congress? The Election Commission recognized Mamata Banerjee's faction as 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' with a 'football player' symbol, while the rival faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee was named 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and given the 'envelope' symbol. How did Mamata Banerjee describe the Election Commission's decision? Mamata Banerjee described the Election Commission's decision as a 'black day' in democratic history, equating the loss of her party's identity to a mother losing her child.

Similarly, the poll panel, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, named the Mamata-led faction “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and allotted it a “football player” symbol. The decision comes ahead of the West Bengal bypolls to be conducted early next month. Both parties were recognised as political parties in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalaya.

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{{^usCountry}} The petition filed by the AITC leader has named the ECI, along with Ritabrata Banerjee, as respondents. The petition is yet to be numbered and registered, upon which the matter will be ripe for hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition filed by the AITC leader has named the ECI, along with Ritabrata Banerjee, as respondents. The petition is yet to be numbered and registered, upon which the matter will be ripe for hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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