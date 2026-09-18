Nandigram bypoll: TMC’s Mamata camp candidate withdraws nomination day after meeting Suvendu

In another twist in the Trinamool Congress’ internal battle, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Nandigram bypoll candidate from the Mamata Banerjee camp, withdrew her nomination on Friday, a day before the deadline, said a PTI report.

Mamata camp's Nandigram bypoll candidate withdraws nomination day before deadline (Courtesy: Mamata Banerjee/X via ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pradhan Dey, a teacher who was fielded by the Mamata camp, met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday afternoon. She was accompanied by her husband, Satyajit.

She later withdrew her nomination, leaving the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress without a candidate in Nandigram.

EC assigns new name and symbol to Mamata camp

Deep Dive Why did Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdraw her nomination for the Nandigram bypoll? Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination just a day before the deadline, leaving the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress without a candidate in Nandigram. What new name and symbol were assigned to the Mamata Banerjee faction by the Election Commission? The Mamata Banerjee faction was assigned the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and a football player symbol for the upcoming bypolls. How will the Election Commission resolve the disputes between the rival TMC factions? The Election Commission will hold hearings to examine the validity of each faction's claims and ultimately decide which group can rightfully use the party name and symbol.

The withdrawal came hours after the Election Commission assigned the Mamata Banerjee-led faction a new party name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls.

With Pradhan Dey withdrawing her nomination, the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress is now left without a candidate in Nandigram for the October 6 bypoll.