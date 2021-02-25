Watch: Mamata Banerjee nearly falls trying to rides an electric scooter

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tried her hand at an electric scooter while protesting against the fuel price hike in Kolkata. However, the move proved risky as the chief minister nearly fell while driving the scooter.

The security personnel and people around her came to Banerjee's rescue and helped her regain balance. She then continued the ride. The video of the incident was tweeted by several news outlets, including ANI.

The chief minister was travelling to Kalighat from State Secretariat in Nabanna.

However, she finally reached her office riding pillion on the electric scooter with a placard protesting against the petrol price hike hanging around her neck. Banerjee sat behind a Trinamool Congress leader and minister Firhad Hakim who rode the battery-powered scooter. Hakim was also had a similar placard hanging from his neck.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said, "There was demonetisation, and now fuel prices are rising. Modi government is selling everything in the country. From Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to coal everything in the country is being sold. This is an anti-people, anti-youth and anti-farmer government."

“This is our protest against hike prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. There was a hike in LPG prices even last night and a cylinder now costs at least ₹800. Kerosene is unavailable the market. In Bengal, around ten million people depend on kerosene for cooking. The kitchen is the worst hit every time there is a hike in fuel prices,” she added.

The BJP sought to make light of the chief minister’s protest. “This is a unique ploy by Mamata Banerjee. The Centre has said that if petrol and diesel are brought under the purview of GST, fuel prices may drop by ₹10 to ₹15 in one go. State finance minister is the chairman of the GST council. Instead of riding a scooter, she should ask him to call a meeting of GST council and states, and take steps towards bring fuel under GST purview,” said Jay Prakash Majumdar, BJP state vice-president.

Over a period of time the prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply in the country.

Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the fuel price rise.