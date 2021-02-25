IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Mamata Banerjee rides electric scooter to protest against rising fuel prices
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee rides electric scooter to protest against rising fuel prices

Minister Firhad Hakim rode the scooter, ferrying the chief minister from her residence in south Kolkata to the secretariat in Howrah. She said she would use the electric scooter for her ride back home as well
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people across India to protest against hike in fuel prices, as she reached her office riding pillion on an electric scooter.

“This (hike in fuel prices) is a very alarming situation. TMC has started a movement which would be extended across the state from Friday. I would urge everyone to hit the streets across the country,” she told media while sitting on an electric scooter outside the state secretariat.

Minister Firhad Hakim rode the scooter, ferrying the chief minister from her residence in south Kolkata to the secretariat in Howrah. Both the leaders had a poster on fuel price hike hanging around their neck.

“This is our protest against hike prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. There was a hike in LPG prices even last night and a cylinder now costs at least 800. Kerosene is unavailable the market. In Bengal, around ten million people depend on kerosene for cooking. The kitchen is the worst hit every time there is a hike in fuel prices,” she added.

“Most of the people in our country work in the unorganised sector. They need at least two cylinders every month. If two cylinders cost them 1,600, what would they do? Even farmers, who run their tractors on diesel, are not being spared. Labourers are not being spared,” she said.

She said she would use the electric scooter for her ride back home as well.

The BJP sought to make light of the chief minister’s protest. “This is a unique ploy by Mamata Banerjee. The Centre has said that if petrol and diesel are brought under the purview of GST, fuel prices may drop by 10 to 15 in one go. State finance minister is the chairman of the GST council. Instead of riding a scooter, she should ask him to call a meeting of GST council and states, and take steps towards bring fuel under GST purview,” said Jay Prakash Majumdar, BJP state vice-president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
CM Mamata Banerjee on her way to her office on an electric scooter on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee rides electric scooter to protest against rising fuel prices

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Minister Firhad Hakim rode the scooter, ferrying the chief minister from her residence in south Kolkata to the secretariat in Howrah. She said she would use the electric scooter for her ride back home as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
kolkata news

CM Mamata Banerjee takes a scooter to Nabanna protesting against fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • "Modi government only makes false promises, has done nothing to bring down fuel prices," PTI quoted the Bengal chief minister as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Bomb attack on Bengal minister: CID detains Bangladeshi national

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Hossain, Trinamool Congress MLA and the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform number 2 to catch a train to Kolkata around 10 pm on February 17 when the blast occurred, seriously injuring him and the others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI had on Sunday visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning. (AP PHOTO).
The CBI had on Sunday visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning. (AP PHOTO).
kolkata news

CBI team questions TMC MP’s wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:09 AM IST
On Tuesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who happens to be the aunt of Abhishek Banerjee, visited his house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBI team at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
CBI team at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
kolkata news

CBI sleuths question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in coal scam case

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • According to CBI officials privy to the development, Rujira was questioned for around an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader was named by his party colleague in a drugs case
BJP leader was named by his party colleague in a drugs case
kolkata news

BJP's Rakesh Singh, named by Pamela Goswami in drugs case, arrested in Kolkata

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:10 PM IST
BJP leader Goswami, who was also arrested in the case on Friday along with her friend Prabeer Kumar Dey and her security guard after 90 gm of cocaine was allegedly found in her possession, had time and again named Singh in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a counter challenge to Suvendu Adhikari said that the former minister would lose by 50,000 votes if he contests from any seat of Midnapore district. (AP PHOTO).
kolkata news

Coal smuggling case: Mamata Banerjee visits nephew Abhishek’s residence

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Moments after Mamata Banerjee left, a CBI team arrived at Abhishek’s place to question his wife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
Pamela Goswami, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Bengal, had named a party colleague Rakesh Singh in the drugs seizure case(Twitter/PamelaGoswami8)
kolkata news

BJP leader, named by Pamela Goswami in drugs case, summoned by Kolkata cops

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been told to appear before Kolkata police's detective department on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

CBI may question TMC MP’s wife today

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:06 AM IST
On Sunday, a team of CBI officials had visited the MP’s residence to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present. The agency asked her to join the probe in the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

'Mamata Banerjee’s white saree, slippers a façade': MP minister Narottam Mishra

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • The CBI on Monday questioned Banerjee’s nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law in a coal scam case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

‘Cannot scare us’: CM Mamata hits back

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Earlier in the day, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a photograph of the notice that CBI additional superintendent of police Umesh Kumar left at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

'Not scared of rats': Mamata Banerjee after CBI seeks to question nephew’s wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
  • The CBI served notice to Trinamool TMC Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee's wife for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
File photo: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

'Wont' be cowed down,' says Abhishek Banerjee as CBI seeks to question wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • The agency sought to serve notice to his wife for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned PM Modi and BJP in his first public meeting in 8 months.(PTI)
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned PM Modi and BJP in his first public meeting in 8 months.(PTI)
kolkata news

Won't be cowed down: Abhishek Banerjee on CBI summons to wife in coal theft case

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:15 PM IST
A CBI team on Sunday reached Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee's house in Kolkata and served notice to Abhishek's wife Rujira Narula, asking her to join the probe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
west bengal assembly election

TMC catches on ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme, takes a dig at Bengal BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The TMC shared the original video's parody targeting the BJP over state assembly elections slated for later this year. “Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai!” the TMC tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac