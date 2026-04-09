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Mamata Banerjee's income grew nearly 50% between 2020 and 2025, shows affidavit

The TMC chief declared an annual income of ₹23,21,570 for 2024-25, up from ₹15,47,845 in 2020-21. 

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 07:55 am IST
By Joydeep Thakur
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West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s declared income has increased by nearly 50% over the last five years, according to her election affidavit filed on Wednesday along with her nomination to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in south Kolkata. Track live updates on Bengal assembly elections

File photo of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Hindustan Times)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief declared an annual income of 23,21,570 for 2024-25, up from 15,47,845 in 2020-21. Her income, she has consistently maintained, comes from bank interest and royalties from her books.

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“She is a seven-term MP and a three-term chief minister but she never drew any salary. Her only sources of income are bank interests and royalty from books,” a TMC leader said, requesting anonymity.

Banerjee, known for her literary pursuits, has authored 153 books across Bengali, English, Hindi and Urdu.

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Adhikari’s affidavit shows his annual income rising from 8,13,170 in 2020-21 to 17,38,590 in 2024-25, with earnings from business, MP pension and MLA salary. His declared assets have declined over the same period, with movable assets falling from 59,31,647 in 2021 to 24,57,600, and immovable assets from 61,30,000 to 46,21,102.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

mamata banerjee bengal assembly election bengal tmc
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee's income grew nearly 50% between 2020 and 2025, shows affidavit
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