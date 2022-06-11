Eye on Prez polls, Mamata calls Delhi meet of Oppn leaders, reaches out to Sonia, Vijayan

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo has reportedly reached out to Opposition leaders and her counterparts from states ruled by non-BJP parties as the race for the Rashtrapati Bhavan intensifies.

Banerjee has convened a meeting at the Constitution Club in Delhi on June 15. She is likely to embark on a three-day visit to the national capital during that time.

A statement issued by the TMC said, "Our hon'ble chairperson @MamataOfficial calls upon all progressive opposition forces to meet and deliberate on the future course of action keeping the Presidential elections in sight, at the Constitution Club, New Delhi on June 15 2022 at 3 PM."

"With the Presidential election around the corner, Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, with an initiative of strong & effective opposition against the divisive forces, has reached out to the opposition CMs and leaders to participate in a joint meeting," the statement further read.

The TMC supremo has wrritten to as many as 22 leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM and Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Odisha CM and BJD head Naveen Patnaik and Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena head).

Banerjee has also said to have reached out to her counterparts in Telangana – K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), Tamil Nadu – MK Stalin (DMK), Jharkhand – Hemant Soren and Punjab – Bhagwant Mann.

The Bengal chief minister, who has been seeking to play a prominent national role ever since her massive Assembly victory in the state in 2021, is said to be looking for an initiative of strong and effective opposition against the “divisive forces” ahead of the Presidential election.

The Presidential election will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes, if required, will be conducted on July 21, the Election Commission has said.

