Mamata urges PM Modi to declare Netaji’s birth anniversary as national holiday

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged the central government to declare Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s birthday as a national holiday. The repeated request comes days after the central government decided to start the Republic Day celebrations from January 23 in order to include Bose’s anniversary, which has been declared as ‘Parakram Diwas’ (day of valour) by the Centre.

“We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji’s birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner,” Mamta Banerjee said in a tweet.

Paying homage to the iconic leader, Banerjee said, “he is an epitome of patriotism, courage, leadership, unity and brotherhood. Netaji has been and will continue to be an inspiration for generations”.

This year on Republic Day, West Bengal will exhibit a tableau on Netaji that will also feature other prominent freedom fighters from the state to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence.

West Bengal is soon going to have a separate Bengal Planning Commission, Banerjee proclaimed.

“Drawing inspiration from Netaji’s thoughts on National Planning Commission, a Bengal Planning Commission will be set up to help the state in its planning initiatives”, she added.

Highlighting some long-term initiatives of the state government, Banerjee said a national university with international collaborations, Jai Hind University, is being set up with 100 per cent state funding.

The government of West Bengal is all set to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji as 'Desh Nayak Dibas' in a befitting manner all over the state following all the Covid-19 protocols, she added.