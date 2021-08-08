Mamata wants my party to merge with TMC, says Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi said on Sunday that he has got an offer from Trinamool Congress (TMC) requesting him to merge his party with them and head its unit in Assam.

“They have given a proposal that Raijor Dal should merge with TMC and I should head the party’s unit in Assam,” said the Sibsagar MLA without divulging what would be his party’s stand on the offer.

Gogoi had earlier met TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata. Three rounds of meetings between Raijor Dal and TMC have already taken place. People aware of the development in Gogoi’s party said that they have decided not to merge with TMC.

“If we have to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power, a confederation of regional parties will play an important role. Hence under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, all regional parties of India have to come together,” he added.

Gogoi mentioned that Raijor Dal has started talks with Congress to discuss the coming by-polls in Assam and the prospect of opposition parties, except All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) joining hands.

“We’ve had initial discussions with Congress. Some of their leaders are saying that they want to part ways with AIUDF, which was part of the ‘grand alliance’ for the assembly polls,”

By-polls in at least five seats are to be held in the coming weeks after two newly elected MLAs died due to Covid-19, two Congress MLAs quit the party and joined BJP and former CM and Majuli MLA Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Union Cabinet last month.