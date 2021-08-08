Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mamata wants my party to merge with TMC, says Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi
india news

Mamata wants my party to merge with TMC, says Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi

Akhil Gogoi had earlier met TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata. Three rounds of meetings between Raijor Dal and TMC have already taken place.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi has said that his party has started talks with Congress to discuss the coming by-polls in Assam. (PTI PHOTO.)

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi said on Sunday that he has got an offer from Trinamool Congress (TMC) requesting him to merge his party with them and head its unit in Assam.

“They have given a proposal that Raijor Dal should merge with TMC and I should head the party’s unit in Assam,” said the Sibsagar MLA without divulging what would be his party’s stand on the offer.

Gogoi had earlier met TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata. Three rounds of meetings between Raijor Dal and TMC have already taken place. People aware of the development in Gogoi’s party said that they have decided not to merge with TMC.

“If we have to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power, a confederation of regional parties will play an important role. Hence under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, all regional parties of India have to come together,” he added.

Gogoi mentioned that Raijor Dal has started talks with Congress to discuss the coming by-polls in Assam and the prospect of opposition parties, except All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) joining hands.

“We’ve had initial discussions with Congress. Some of their leaders are saying that they want to part ways with AIUDF, which was part of the ‘grand alliance’ for the assembly polls,”

By-polls in at least five seats are to be held in the coming weeks after two newly elected MLAs died due to Covid-19, two Congress MLAs quit the party and joined BJP and former CM and Majuli MLA Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Union Cabinet last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP