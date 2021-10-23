Mamata’s Goa plan highlights a shift in TMC expansion strategy

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is eyeing the Goa election in what might be the West Bengal-based party’s biggest foray into the national political theatre.

The party has inducted two popular Goan leaders -- former CM Luizonho Faleiro and Prasad Goankar -- and is in talks with several outfits and local leaders. The Trinamool, which defeated the BJP in May 2021 in what was the former’s most challenging assembly election in Bengal, is also in talks with many independent leaders and plans to contest 40 assembly seats in Goa.

The Goa plan also reflects a strategic shift in Trinamool’s expansion strategy. “Earlier, the party was fighting in various states such as Assam or Arunachal Pradesh for the odd one or two seats,” said a senior Trinamool leader.

But now, after Abhishek Banerjee became the national general secretary of the party, we are focusing on states where we can form the local government.

While the Trinamool’s plan for Tripura is seen as a natural expansion of the party into another Bengali-speaking state, Goa reflects the strategy to try to find the space between the BJP and the Congress after the death of Manohar Parrikar, the tallest Goan leader.

Trinamool has already despatched Derek O’ Brien, the party’s Catholic face who spends nearly two weeks in the state. It has opened its office in Panjim and rented accommodation in a rural area near the state capital.

Trinamool leaders are unsure about a tie-up with independent legislators and want committed people for a long-term political relationship, party insiders said.

The party is trying to reach an agreement with Goa Forward party leaders. “We also need a strong Hindu face as nearly 60% of Goan population is Hindu. We are hopeful to induct a popular face to enhance our appeal to Goan voters,” said a Trinamool leader.

Mamata Banerjee’s party has not yet made up its mind for an alliance with the AAP, another probable candidate in the next Goan election.

“ Kejriwal’s key focus is Punjab and Haryana. We don’t think we will benefit from an alliance with the AAP in Goa,” said another senior Trinamool leader.

