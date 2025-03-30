Man arrested for firing shots at Sania Mirza's sister Anam's Dawat-e-Ramzan expo in Hyderabad

A dispute between two individuals at the Dawat-e-Ramzan exhibition at King's Palace, organised by Tennis player Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza, escalated tense after one of them allegedly fired shots. Anam Mirza's (L) Dawat-e-Ramzan exhibition is one of the most popular expos in Hyderabad during the month of Ramzan. (Instagram/anammirzaaa)

The incident which is said to have taken place on Saturday, March 29, saw a man allegedly firing two rounds during the altercation between the two persons. Upon receiving information about the same, police responded promptly and arrested the suspect, seizing the weapon used to open fire.

Inspector of Gudimalkapur police station said that a minor tiff took place between the owner of a perfume shop and a toy shop at the expo, a news agency ANI report said. "A small fight broke out at an exhibition Dawat-e-Ramzan between a perfume shop and a toy shop owner, and it was compromised. In between, he (accused Hassebuddin) unnecessarily fired two rounds in the air with his licensed pistol," the inspector said.

He further added that a case was registered in connection with the incident under the Arms Act, noting that police are investigating the reason behind the firing.

What was surprising is that the accused, Hassebuddin alias Hyder, was neither related to the perfume shop owner nor the toy shop owner, police said. Hyder was a former Sarpanch and a resident of the AC Guards Paramount Colony and reportedly possessed a licensed gun from Nampally.

Hyderabad hosts multiple exhibitions and food festivals during the holy month of Ramzan every year, and among these, Anam Mirza's Dawat-e-Ramzan is a popular one, a Free Press Journal report said.

Notably, Anam Mirza, as per her Instagram profile, has been a fashion curator since 2012 and also runs her own YouTube channel. Her Dawat-e-Ramzan and District Bazaar expo in Hyderabad hosted over 400 retail stalls and 60 food brands, becoming one of the biggest exhibitions of Ramzan.

The expo also provided employment to over 3,000 people in the month of Ramzan and received a footfall of more than 250,000 visitors within a span of 11 days.

(with ANI inputs)