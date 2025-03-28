Roza Iftars and food walks in Old City are the highlights of Ramzan in Lucknow

Eid is just around the corner, and Roza Iftars and food walks are in full swing. Ramzan delicacies are the flavor of the season, and foodies are making the most of this festive period. A potluck Roza Iftar underway at Sanatkada in Lucknow

A potluck Iftar was held at Sanatkada Ka Adda, where people brought different cuisines from their homes, which were savoured after a musical evening titled Spring Reminiscences, featuring a performance by vocalist Vaibhav Kaul and sarangi artiste Hayat Hussain Khan.

People enjoying performance by vocalist Vaibhav Kaul and sarangi artiste Hayat Hussain Khan.

“Various festivals take place around this time, including Holi, Eid, Navroz, Chaitra Navratri, Easter, and Ram Navami. So, this was a perfect occasion to celebrate home-cooked food as a potluck Iftari,” said organizer Madhavi Kuckreja.

Participants enjoying Kashmiri Chai during the food walk

Home cook and educationist Noor Khan brought chicken and egg sandwiches, Sheeba Iqbal brought kachhe doodh ki barfi, Anjum Hasan brought chicken biryani, Shehnaz Kidwai and Farzana Shahabuddin brought dahi pakodi, Qamar Rehman brought matar pulao, while Sanatkada served kulcha, nihari, pasanda, sheermal, and majlisi kebab.

Members during the food walk

Meanwhile, Lucknow Connection Worldwide (LCWW), a Facebook community, organized a memorable Heritage Walk from Chowk to Rumi Darwaza for its members, which saw participants from Lucknow, other cities, and even abroad.

Shoaib Quraishi from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, said, “Coming back to Lucknow and witnessing this heartfelt celebration of its heritage was an unforgettable experience.”

Anil Shukla, who has come from Canada, added, "My appetite for Kashmiri Tea just can't be satisfied in one cup!”

Historian Atif Anzar guided the group through Lucknow’s architectural gems, including Rumi Darwaza, Satkhanda, the Clock Tower, and Baradari. The group members savoured Lucknow’s iconic delicacies, including kebabs, kormas, tikki, and Kashmiri chai.

Members enjoying music at the food walk

“The walk was not just about exploring history; it was about building bonds that transcend time and space,” said Rashmi Mishra, admin of the community.

The evening also witnessed a soulful musical session, where members celebrated Lucknow’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb and extended warm Ramzan greetings. The walk concluded at Rumi Darwaza with a mesmerising musical performance by Rajendra Singh Pawar.