Man arrested for raping UP teen shot at while trying to flee: Police

One of the four people accused of raping a teenage girl, who was said to have died by suicide later, was injured on Saturday after police opened fire at him, saying that the man was attempting to escape while being taken to a court.

The Class 10 student was found dead after she was allegedly abducted and gang-raped while on her way back from a tuition class, the police said on Friday. The girl, who was from a village under the Sardhana Kotwali area in Meerut, consumed poison after returning home on Thursday, the police said, adding that she later died in a hospital.

On Saturday, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was hospitalised.

Superintendent of police (rural) Keshav Mishra said that Lakhan, 18, and his aide Vikas were arrested for the alleged gang rape. A suicide note recovered from the girl’s room held Lakhan and three others responsible for her death. Two other accused are still at large.

Mishra said that a team of the district surveillance department and Sardhana police was taking the accused to a court in Meerut on Saturday when Lakhan snatched the pistol of a policeman and ran towards a sugarcane field. A hunt was launched, following which he opened fire at the police, the officer said. He was injured in retaliatory firing and was arrested, he added.

Lakhan is a Class 12 student and both he and the girl took tuitions at the same institute, according to the police. Lakhan and three others allegedly dragged the girl to a secluded place on Thursday when she was returning home from the tuition centre and gang-raped her, they said. A case under sections 376D, 302 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the accused.