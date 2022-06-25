Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Man being treated for epilepsy crawls out of 7th floor window of Kolkata hospital, falls off
india news

Man being treated for epilepsy crawls out of 7th floor window of Kolkata hospital, falls off

The man was admitted in the Institute of Neurosciences on Thursday where he was undergoing treatment for epilepsy. On Saturday he somehow managed to crawl out of the window and sat on the cornice facing the road. He fell before he could be rescued
The victim was identified as Sujit Adhikary, a resident of Dum Dum in north Kolkata. He had to be admitted in the same hospital in a critical condition. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 08:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 33-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, fell from the cornice of the hospital’s seventh floor on Saturday morning.

“The man was admitted in the Institute of Neurosciences on Thursday where he was undergoing treatment for epilepsy. On Saturday he somehow managed to crawl out of the window and sat on the cornice facing the road. He fell before he could be rescued,” said a police officer.

The victim was identified as Sujit Adhikary, a resident of Dum Dum in north Kolkata. He had to be admitted in the same hospital in a critical condition.

Police and fire brigade staff, equipped with hydraulic ladders, rushed to the spot so that the man could be rescued even as a huge crowd gathered on the road. It went on for more than an hour before the man while attempting to hang from the cornice, fell.

“We tried to reach him with hydraulic ladders. But every time we went near, he would threaten to jump and moved away. His family members also arrived but he didn’t listen to anybody. Attempts were also made to reach him through the window. But even that failed,” said a fire brigade officer.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP