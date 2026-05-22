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Man caught on CCTV throwing packet-like object at Kolkata's Howrah station which sparked fire; probe on

Close on the heels of the incident, another fire was reported on board the Howrah-Raxaul Mithila express, which was stationed at Howrah.

Published on: May 22, 2026 12:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Security agencies have launched a probe after CCTVs, installed at Kolkata's Howrah station in West Bengal, showed a man dumping an object near the cab road, which caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Howrah station is the country’s oldest and busiest railway station. The station complex, with its 24 platforms, registers more than a million passengers every day.(ANI)

Close on the heels of the incident, another fire was reported on board the Howrah-Raxaul Mithila express, which was stationed at Howrah. The fire was spotted near the toilet of a compartment and doused by security personnel after passengers alerted them.

“A fire was reported from the toilet of Mithila Express before it departed from Howrah station on May 19. When security agencies started probing into the incident and scanned through CCTV clippings, they spotted a man dumping a packet-like object near the cab road at Howrah station around 2:38 pm, which triggered a small fire. A probe has been launched, and efforts are on to identify the man,” said an official.

Howrah station is the country’s oldest and busiest railway station. The station complex, with its 24 platforms, registers more than a million passengers every day.

 
howrah kolkata police cctv
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Man caught on CCTV throwing packet-like object at Kolkata's Howrah station which sparked fire; probe on
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