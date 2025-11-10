Man chased by gang inside police quarters in Tamil Nadu, hacked to death; BJP slams Stalin govt

In a shocking incident from Tamil Nadu, a 25-year-old man was hacked to death inside Tiruchirappalli police quarters as the Chief Minister MK Stalin was on an official visit in the city. A gang reportedly chased the man, after which he ran to the police quarters, but the gang followed and brutally attacked him. Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai condemned the incident, calling out the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Taking to X, Annamalai posted pictures of the quarters and wrote, “Under the DMK government, not a single day passes in Tamil Nadu without a murder.”(K.Annamalai/X)

The deceased has been identified as Thamaraichelva, a real estate businessman from Bheemanagar. A five-member gang chased him near Marsingpet, after which he ran towards the new police residential quarters nearby, news agency ANI reported, citing police officials. However, the gang followed him inside the quarters and brutally attacked him with sharp weapons, killing the man on the spot before fleeing the scene.

The incident has caused panic and outrage in the area as it occurred within a secure compound of police housing. A case has been registered in the Palakkarai Police Station, and a detailed investigation has been launched subsequently. The police have deployed teams to find and arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

Annamalai condemns murder

The incident has also triggered strong political reactions, with former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai condemning the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Taking to X, Annamalai wrote, “Under the DMK government, not a single day passes in Tamil Nadu without a murder.” He further said that the law and order of the state have completely collapsed. He noted that the incident took place inside police quarters and is surrounded by schools. This has put "public safety in jeopardy," he added.

He said that for a murder to occur inside police quarters, even as CM Stalin is staying in Tiruchirappalli, shows the “pathetic” state of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

“Today, women, senior citizens, and children, no one feels safe in this state,” he said further.

Annamalai alleged that CM, also in charge of the police department, has left the police force in an “utterly helpless state”, which has become a curse for the state.

Police in Palakkarai have intensified patrols and security checks after the incident. The body of the deceased was sent to the Trichy Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.