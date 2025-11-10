Stalin flags concerns over SIR process in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Friday reiterated his concerns over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) in the state, singling out perceived procedural flaws in the exercise, ahead of the planned protest against the move on November 11. M K Stalin (PTI)

“If the booth-level officers (BLOs) do not perform their duties properly, the entire exercise will be affected,” he said, adding, “The Election Commission (EC) had promised to facilitate smooth coordination between the BLOs and booth-level agents (BLAs) from political parties. Despite the promise, no environment conducive to the same has yet been created. Even though DMK BLAs are ready, BLOs are absent in many places.”

Chairing the video conference meeting organised to discuss the month-long revision drive, he said “not even a single eligible voter’s name should be left out in the SIR campaign. Similarly, ensure the names of ineligible voters are not included in the list.”

The party has already moved the Supreme Court against the exercise. “The current SIR process is a threat to the voting rights of the entire people of Tamil Nadu,” said Stalin.

“This confirms the fear that the DMK and its alliance partners have continuously expressed: that a large number of voters will be deleted.”

Stalin reiterated that they are not opposed to revision of electoral rolls but the current process being carried out in a rush, without providing adequate time, and with only a few months left before the 2026 assembly election,was anti-democratic, he said.

The chief minister added that the DMK has set up a helpline (08065420020) for anyone who was affected by the SIR to clarify their doubts and receive necessary guidance.

“The DMK is ready to stand as your ally to protect the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. The danger of losing our voting rights has come to our doorstep. Let us all work together, remain vigilant, and protect democracy from being murdered in Tamil Nadu! Let us secure our voting rights without falling into the conspiracy of SIR,” said Stalin

He recalled that his ally Congress’ leader Rahul Gandhi, explained in a press meet about the BJP’s alleged modus operandi in committing electoral fraud in collusion with the Election Commission. The chief ministers of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, were also strongly opposing the exercise, noted Stalin.

“We, too, sensed a conspiracy when SIR was announced and immediately opposed it,” Stalin said.

He later posed on X that, “To protect our people’s voting rights, I have issued instructions at today’s district secretaries’ meeting regarding the urgent actions that DMK members must vigilantly undertake, and to successfully conduct condemnation protests against SIR in alliance with coalition parties in all district headquarters on the 11th day ahead.”

Meanwhile BJP’s ally AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) said that Stalin was afraid of a fair voter list amid the approach of elections.