Man dies due to heart attack at TVK chief Vijay's Salem rally

A man reportedly died due to a heart attack while attending Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Friday, reported ANI. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay (ANI)

“A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra died after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a political meeting held in Salem today. The deceased has been identified as Suraj (37), a native of Maharashtra,” Salem police officials told news agency ANI.

“He had been residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem, where he was engaged in silver-related labour work. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child. According to sources, he had attended the TVK public meeting organised for party administrators as a spectator. During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident,” they added further.

This death comes months after the a stampede situation claimed nearly 40 lives during a rally held by Vijay in Karur.

Vijay slams Stalin in Salem rally Speaking at the Salem rally, the TVK chief urged voters to vote for the "whistle" symbol in the upcoming state elections. He also told voters to not decline money offered from other parties as he urged them to choose TVK.

As he addressed the crowd in in Tamil, Vijay also slammed the ruling DMK and the main opposition AIADMK — without naming them — and said he is not like “those who depend on allies”.

“For the DMK, alliance is only to win; and for all other things, such as governance, they will be on their own,” he said.