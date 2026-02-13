Vijay fan hijacks TN temple public address system to play actor's song; temple authorities file FIR

A rather unusual situation arose at the famed Dhandayudhapani Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Palani after a youth played a song featuring actor-politician Vijay over the temple's public address system. After the video of the youth playing the song surfaced on social media, the administration of the temple lodged a formal police complaint. Vijay will contest in the Tamil Nadu elections and the H Vinoth-directorial is touted to be his last film.

Vijay fan hijacks temple audio system According to PTI, the incident took place at the 'Yaanai Paadhai' (Elephant Path) area of the hill shrine. The video shows an unidentified youth connecting his phone to the public address system of the temple and blasting the song by Vijay at full volume. The song has been used by Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, for his ongoing electoral campaign.

According to temple sources quoted by PTI, the youth gained unauthorised access to the microphone station, typically used for security announcements and broadcasting devotional hymns, during a brief period when staff members were away from the desk. He reportedly connected his mobile phone to the audio console to play the track.

The viral footage shows some devotees admonishing the youth, while others appear perplexed as the song plays on the speakers, contrasting with the ambience of the shrine. Police sources said they are currently tracing the digital footprint of the video to identify the youth and his accomplices. The temple administration has also ordered an internal inquiry into the security lapse.

About Vijay's final film Vijay is one of the most popular and successful stars in Tamil cinema today. Dubbed Thalapathy by his fans, he has been the highest-grossing actor in the industry over the last decade, eclipsing seniors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, as well as contemporaries such as Ajith Kumar, Suriya, and Vikram.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan, following which he will take a full-fledged plunge into electoral politics with TVK. Jana Nayagan was meant to release last month but had to be postponed after the CBFC did not certify it in time. The film's makers moved court against the delay, claiming ₹500 crore investment suffers if the film is delayed. However, the court sided with the CBFC. The film has not received a certification or announced a fresh release date yet.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is reportedly a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.