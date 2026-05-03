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Man dragged on car bonnet for 2 km after road rage in Telangana, argument over indicator

The man was travelling on a two-wheeler with his son, who was riding the bike, when a car moving in the same direction got into an argument with them.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 03:24 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A middle-aged man was allegedly dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 2 km in Telangana's Meerpet following a road dispute, police said on Sunday.

Meerpet road rage sees father cling to bonnet to save son, dragged for 2 km(Screegrab from X/@ShabazBaba)

The man was travelling on a two-wheeler with his son, who was riding the bike, when a car moving in the same direction got into an argument with them, news agency PTI reported citing police officials.

The incident, which took place on the night of May 1, has surfaced through a video showing the man clinging to the moving vehicle.

He further alleged that the driver then caught hold of his son's hair and continued driving, causing his son to fall and sustain injuries. As the situation worsened, he held onto the bonnet to stop the vehicle, the PTI report added.

"The car driver did not stop the vehicle and continued to drive till Balapur, where he stopped. When I got down from the bonnet, the driver fled," the man said.

Following the incident, the man lodged a complaint at the Meerpet police station. A case has been registered against the car driver, and further investigation is currently underway, police said.

 
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