Man drives car into Ganga with pregnant wife in UP's Amroha after quarrel

In a horrifying incident, a man was killed after he drove his car with his pregnant wife sitting inside, straight into the Ganges river after a domestic strife in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on Friday, news agency ANI reported citing the district authorities.

The police said that expert divers have been pressed into service for the serach operation.(ANI/ X)

While his body was recoverd, his wife is still missing, District Magistrate of Amroha said adding that search efforts are underway. The police said that expert divers have been pressed into service for the serach operation while the vehichle is yet to be traced.

The incident took place on Friday when the 23-year-old Shaan-e-Alam had an argument with his family. In anger he rammed his father and sister with car drove his wife straight into the overflowing river.

"After an argument in his house, Shaan-e-Alam was leaving to go somewhere when he was stopped by his father. He then rammed his father and sister with the car after which the father was taken to a hospital. Shaan-e-Alam along with his wife in the car drove the car into Ganga," a local resident told ANI.

